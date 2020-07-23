Minister to commission new SEWIL factory 

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah, will this Friday in Owerri, Imo State, commission the factory extension of Shanghai Engineering Works and Industrial Limited (SEWIL).

The new extension, which is part of a larger $1.5 billion factory that produces PVC pipes for all purposes – including electrical pipes, borehole pipes, oil pipes, PVC ceiling, among others, also undertakes the fabrication of all types of steel and security doors.

A statement signed by Mr Festus Mbisiogu, Chairman/CEO of the company, said “SEWIL was conceived in response to the clarion call by the Imo Government, in line with the federal government agenda, for Nigerians in the Diaspora to bring investment into the State”.

Mbisiogu said it was in the light of this policy that “SEWIL was commissioned in 2011 by His Excellency Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the then governor of Imo State, ably represented by his then Deputy, Hon, Jude Agbaso, along with the then Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Samuel Ortom (now Executive Governor of Benue State).”

Mbisiogu attributed SEWIL’s impressive growth to the conducive business and investment environment provided by the successive regimes to enhance the output of indigenous industries to compete strongly in the Nigerian market.

According to him, “SEWIL was conceived with a strategic vision and broad objective to be the one-stop-shop for building materials and a leading construction company in Nigeria.”

The company has since been into the production of corrugated aluminium coils, block bricks, interlocking stones and production of all kinds of security doors. With an operational branch in China, the factory is designed to connect and partner with diverse contractors across the Asian construction industry and like-minded organisations in Nigeria.

Mbisiogu said it is in line with these objectives that SEWIL is expanding into the production of PVC pipes, Electrical pipes, Bore-hole pipes and PVC ceiling and production of window profiles.

The mission of SEWIL, he said, is to produce and distribute high-quality building materials at an affordable rate, to provide effective and efficient construction services to help to grow the Nigerian market, reduce the rate of importation of building materials and create gainful employment for Nigerians.

The minister is expected to be a guest of Governor Hope Uzodinma, whom Mbisiogu said has been of immense support to the SEWIL vision.

