Buhari commiserates with Japan over ex-prime minister’s assassination

By  Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria extended heartfelt condolences to the family of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and to the government and people of Japan in the wake of the gruesome assassination of the former Prime Minister.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday,  said the President joined all Japanese in mourning the loss of the country’s longest-serving Prime Minister and outstanding leader, assuring the family of Abe of the prayers and thoughts of all Nigerians during this difficult time.

President Buhari recalled that Abe will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to strengthening trade and investment between Africa and Japan through various initiatives and partnerships, using the instrumentality of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

The President also affirmed that under Abe, Nigeria and Japan enjoyed a strategic partnership, supporting each other’s shared aspirations on economic cooperation, healthcare, human resource development, disaster risk reduction, peace and security.

He prayed that the memory of the Japanese statesman and respected international leader will be a blessing to his nation and people, whom he served so devotedly.

