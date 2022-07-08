Bring to bear your experience, integrity, Yayale Ahmed urges Adegoroye

A former secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, has urged the new Minister of State for Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, to bring to bear his wealth of experience and integrity on the transformation of the transport sector in the country.

Ahmed who made the remark in Abuja on Thursday while chairing a dinner in honour of the new Minister hosted by a former Permanent Secretary, Dr Goke Adegoroye, expressed optimism that Adegoroye will make a difference in the transport sector.

According to him, Adegoroye’s political experience and leadership qualities will help in his new national assignment just as he commended the President for putting a round peg in a round hole.

The former Head of Service and former Minister of Defense said: “Ademola is a very distinguished politician in Ondo State and Ondo State has been one of the highly educated states in Nigeria from time immemorial, I have no doubt in his ability to perform well in his new assignment.

“The remaining months of the government are still enough for you to make your own mark. You only need to remain sincere, honest, hard-working and committed to the ideals of good governance. Nigeria needs people like you at this crucial junction.”

He, however, advised the minister to de-emphasize politics in order to concentrate on governance, saying Nigeria is at a point where all hands must be on deck to tackle the current challenges bedevilling the country.

Also speaking, the organiser of the event, Dr Goke Adegoroye, an uncle to the new Minister, urged him to make the best use of the remaining months of the Buhari administration to make a lasting impact on the administration and the country.

Responding, Adegoroye thanked all the guests who came to honour him, promising that he would hit the ground running in making indelible contributions to the development of the transport sector.

Commending President Buhari on the achievements so far recorded in the sector, including expansion of the railway network and new ports development, Adegoroye said attention will be placed on the completion of many of those projects in the coming months.

Talking about his colleague, the Minister of Transport, Engr. Muazu Sambo, Adegoroye said even though he was yet to meet him, all he had heard about him are positive, as he’s said to be a pleasant gentleman, adding that they will work very hard closely together to make their impact in the one year or less left in the dispensation.

“Even though I have never met him, everyone who knows him has told me that Engr. Sambo is easy-going, humble, pleasant and purposeful man, with a good track record in the public sector. I am sure we can leverage his capacity and experience for us to move the Ministry forward seamlessly,” he added

Earlier, a separate reception in honour of the minister in Abuja was attended by former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, who described Adegoroye as a fine gentleman, who has indeed paid his dues as a leader of men and a responsible politician and he’s undoubtedly qualified for his new position.

Other dignitaries at the event included Justice Bode Adegbehingbe of the Ondo State Judiciary, Mr Ogaga Ovarawah, SAN, Mrs Funmi Awoloomo, SAN, Dr Remi Olatubora, SAN, Mrs Nmadi Ogbwue, a former Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) and members of the National Assembly, among others.





