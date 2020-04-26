Buhari commiserates with education minister over mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Fatima Mohammed Adamu Gamawa.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja, on Sunday, quoted the president as saying: “I am sad to know about the demise of Hajiya Fatima. My condolences to the family, government and people of Bauchi State. May her soul rest in peace.”

The statement informed that Adamu’s late mother, who was 106 years old and was fondly called “Baba,” was laid to rest in Katagum last Friday.

She descended from the family of Wakilin Makaman Katagum and was married to the late Katukan Katagum, Adamu’s father.

In a separate statement, President Buhari also expressed sadness over the death of a community leader and renowned philanthropist, Mrs Gertrude Amokeye Jedy-Agba, fondly known as “Mama Nurse,” – mother of the Minister of State, Power, Prince Goddy Jedy-Agba.

He said in a statement also issued by Shehu: “I am saddened to hear about the death Mrs Gertrude Jedy-Agba. She was a phenomenal personality who did exceptional work as a caregiver,” the President said in his condolence message.

“On behalf of my family and the nation, I console Minister Jedy-Agba, husband of the deceased, the Paramount Ruler of Obudu, Cross River State, HRH Uti Joseph Davies Agba, Uti Itedem III, of Ukpirinyi, Utugwang, and the government and people of Cross River State over this irreparable loss.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Coronavirus: Worldwide Death Toll Climbs To 200,000

More than 200,000 people worldwide have now died with the coronavirus, figures from Johns Hopkins University show. There are more than 2.8 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to the tally. It comes after the number of fatalities in the US passed 50,000, as Americans endure the world’s deadliest outbreak… Read full story

COVID-19: Area Boys Demand ‘Settlement’ Before Evacuation Of Suspected Coronavirus Patients

RESIDENTS of Willoughby Street, Okobaba, a thickly populated slum community located in the Ebute-Metta (East) axis of Lagos State were relieved with the sight of a siren-blaring ambulance from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which was in their community to fetch three suspected coronavirus patients for treatment… Read full story

Court Orders Ex-Elizade University VC To Refund $1.75 Million

Justice Yemi Fasanmi, Ondo State High Court, Igbara-Oke division, on Wednesday, ordered the erstwhile vice-chancellor of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Professor Adekunle Oloyede, to refund the sum of $1.75 million to the university… Read full story