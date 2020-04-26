COVID-19: Enforcement committee visits markets in Bauchi to ensure lockdown

Bauchi State committee for the enforcement of measures put in place by the government against the spread of COVID19 on Sunday visited all the markets within Bauchi metropolis to ensure compliance with the total lockdown of the markets.

The committee which is made up of heads of all security agencies in the state went round the markets to sensitise the people on the need to comply with the directive of the state government

The committee also ensured that there was compliance with the ban on the operation of commercial motorcycles, as well as on tricycles (Keke Napep) to ensure that they comply with the number of passengers to conveyed at a time.

The committee in the places visited sensitised the people that the measures taken by the government were for collective good by ensuring that there was no community transmission of the infection in the state. They urged the people to comply with the directive.

Meanwhile, no church in Bauchi held worship service on Sunday following the restriction placed on religious and social gatherings by the state government in order to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

Visit by our correspondent in Bauchi to areas where most of the churches are located revealed that the gates were closed with no members around the buildings but instead, worship services were held in house cells as directed by the leadership of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

It will be recalled that Jumat prayers were not held on Friday following the restriction order just as Ramadan fast Tafsir, Tahajjud and other Muslim congregational prayers have not been held since the restriction order was given on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Police Command has expressed the readiness to join other security agencies in the state to enforce the bans placed on some sectors of operations by the state government.

The State Command Commissioner, Philip Maku, in a telephone interview with Nigerian Tribune, assured that his officers and men will do the needful to ensure civility in the enforcement of the bans as announced by the State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir in a state-wide broadcast recently.

Philip Maku, however, called on members of the general public to cooperate with the command in having a violence-free implementation, urging those affected by the ban to comply with the directives by the government.

On the border lockdown across the state, the Police Commissioner said that his personnel in conjunction with other security personnel are operating at all the borders in line with the directive of the state government.

He also said that “The situation we are in now requires that all hands must be on deck in order to be able to overcome the problem of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. No sacrifice is too much to make if the problem will be solved.”

He then assured that officers and men of the Command are well-trained professionals and will exhibit the same as they try to enforce the bans in line with the guiding relevant laws of the country.

It will be recalled that the state government has placed bans on Almajiri system; operations of commercial motorcycles popularly called achaba, religious and social gatherings in the efforts to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.