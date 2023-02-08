Israel Arogbonlo

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele in Aso Rock, Abuja.

This comes hours after the Supreme Court ruling of Wednesday stopping the February 10 deadline for the validity of N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes.

TRIBUNE ONLINE had reported a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro, in a unanimous ruling, granted the interim injunction after an ex parte filed by Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara state governments.

The apex court also held that the Federal Government and the CBN must not continue with the deadline pending the determination of the hearing on February 15.

In latest development, President Buhari summoned Emefiele to the Presidential Villa where both had a closed-door meeting.

However, the outcome of the meeting is yet to be known as at press time.

