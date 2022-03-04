Buhari arrives Abuja from Kenya 

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Abuja on Friday from Kenya, after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in Nairobi.

The President who participated in the Special Session to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the United Nation’s body.

While in Kenya, the President also met with Mr Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Nairobi where he among other things directed collaboration between the Ministries of Environment, Water Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development and Power to combat desertification.

According to sources at the Presidency, the President was initially scheduled to proceed to London for a medical check-up but returned to Abuja this afternoon. They are still of the opinion that the President will head to London on Sunday, March 6 for his routine medical checks.

However, Mallam Shehu, media aide to the President explained that the President returned to Abuja on Friday because his engagements in Nairobi finished earlier.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Buhari arrives Abuja. Buhari arrives Abuja

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Buhari arrives Abuja Buhari arrives Abuja