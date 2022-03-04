Only one person will be governor at a time, Ikpeazu tells Prof. Ibe

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has advised the founder, Gregory University, Uturu Prof. Gregory Ibe that with the number of qualified persons, only one person could be governor of Abia State at a particular time.

Ikpeazu made this known today while receiving the PDP governorship aspirant in the state, at his country home, Umuobiakwa, Obingwa LGA and expressed his satisfaction with the quality and calibre of persons who have so far indicated interest in the race to become the next governor of the state stating “with the number of qualified persons, only one person could be Governor at a particular time.”

According to him, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state is currently engaged in serious consultations on the governorship ticket of the party, assuring that the party will do what is right for the people of the state.

Ikpeazu restated that every segment and zone of the state has capable individuals who have what it takes to successfully run the affairs of the state, and dismissed insinuations by some “fifth columnists” that aspirants from Abia North have been disqualified from the race.

Ikpeazu noted that the party is currently deepening consultations on the best way forward which will ensure that victory is achieved and without any zone in the State feeling marginalized in the scheme of things and challenged all aspirants to be bold enough to line up behind whoever will eventually get the nod of the party and support the party to win the general elections.

“Power comes from God and it is so important that God cannot leave it in the hands of any one man, While I may have my own thoughts and opinion on the issue, I am confident that what will happen eventually will be what God sanctions and it will be for the good of our state,” he said.

Earlier, Gov. Ikpeazu and Prof. Ibe held a meeting behind closed doors where it is believed that the university proprietor has come to solicit for the blessing of the governor over his gubernatorial ambition.

