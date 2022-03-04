IGP approves new dress code for women police

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved a new and improved dress code for Women Officers of the Force with an immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, “the new dress code permits them to wear stud earrings, and headscarf under their berets or peak caps as the case may be while in uniform.

It stated that the dress code was unveiled at the IGP’s meeting with Strategic Police Managers on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement added that the IGP noted that the Nigeria Police workforce has officers from every local government in the country with a variety of ethnic and religious backgrounds, and increased inclusion of female folks which prompted the need to guarantee inclusion, gender mainstreaming, ethnic and religious diversity in the workplace for optimum output and professionalism.

According to it, “this has informed the improvement for effective global workforce diversity management. Other countries that have adopted the same dress code include Canada, the United States of America, Sweden, Turkey, Australia and the United Kingdom, amongst others.

It further explained that the dress code was however optional and that the IGP had directed Senior Women Police Officers to ensure compliance with the approved standard for women police officers who have opted to adopt the dress code.

It added that the IGP noted that this development, which was in line with international best practices addressed the growing concern for gender mainstreaming and respect for culture and diversity.

