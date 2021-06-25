Buhari appoints Obinna as chairman PPPRA, Saidu as Executive Secretary

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a Chairman, and an Executive Secretary for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

This is contained in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) Friday.

It informed that Mr Atuonwo A. Obinna is appointed as the Chairman while the Executive Secretary is Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, reappointed for another four years.

The statement explained that the appointment of Obinna as Chairman Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003.

