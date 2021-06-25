Kidnappers kill councillorship candidate, one other in Plateau

The sprawling community of Fubur in Jos East local government area of Plateau State was thrown into confusion in the early hours of Friday following brutal killings of two young men by kidnappers, one of whom is a councillorship candidate in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

Tribune Online learnt that the unfortunate incident happened precisely at 1:00 am when the kidnappers invaded the community and were shooting at random to create fear in the inhabitants of the area.

According to a source, the two young men put up a resistance when they were being dragged away and the kidnappers shot at them and bolted away when it was discovered that they died in the spot.

In a swift reaction to the unfortunate incident, the Senator representing Plateau North, Senator Istifanus Gyang in a statement signed by his Special Assistant Media and Protocol, Musa Ibrahim Ashom strongly condemned the incident

The statement depicted that one of the victims was a councillorship candidate of the PDP in the forthcoming local government elections in Plateau State.

The Senator decried the spate of killings that his constituents continue to suffer adding that just last week, 12 persons were killed at Kuru in Jos South local government by terrorists.

“This ugly occurrences places a demand on the security agencies who have the duty to secure citizens to reinforce the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

Senator Gyang, therefore, commiserates with the families of the deceased and prays for the repose of their souls while urging citizens to be vigilant and watchful against threats to their safety and well being.

