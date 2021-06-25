Senate indicts Ministry of Niger Delta over sale of N90m worth of vehicles for N12.6m

Peeved by startling revelation over the sale of official vehicles belonging to the Ministry of Niger Delta at prices it viewed as ridiculous, the Senate Committee on Public Accounts has indicted the Ministry.

According to the investigation of the Senate Committee, six vehicles with a market value of N90m were sold by the Ministry officials at N2m each, less than one year after acquisition.

The Senate which conducted its investigation sequel to the 2015 report of the Auditor-General of the Federation discovered that the vehicles were purchased from JBS Motors and Co, Abuja.

The Committee equally uncovered the sale of 22 vehicles at a total cost of N5.2 million.

The report read in part: “The Ministry disposed a total of 22 vehicles to various beneficiaries in May 2015 and realized a total sum of N5.2 million.”

“Out of the 22 vehicles, six were purchased on 23rd of June and 18th August 2014 from JBS Motors and Co, Abuja at a total cost of N105 million and duly paid for.”

“Less than one year after the acquisition, six Vehicles costing N90M million were sold at a ridiculous sum of N2.1 million.”

The Niger Delta Ministry officials in their defence however claimed that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing was invited to evaluate the vehicles before they were sold.

The Committee in its Investigation discovered that the Evaluation Report of the Federal Ministry of Works did not include the newly purchased vehicles.

It subsequently recommended the repayment of N61.4 million being what it termed ” the understand disposable value of the vehicle.”

