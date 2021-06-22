Buhari appoints Ekpungu EFCC secretary, names board members

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed George Abang Ekpungu as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The appointment, according to Umar Gwandu, the Media Aide to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) is for a fresh tenure of five years.

Also appointed as Board Members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are Luqman Muhammad (South-South), Anumba Adaeze (South East), Alhaji Kole Raheem Adesina (North Central) and Alhaji Yahya Muhammad (North East).

This appointment, the statement said, was in line with Section 2 (1) and Section 4 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Act, 2004.

According to the statement EFCC has been operating without Board Members since 2015.

President Buhari has already directed the forwarding of the names for confirmation of the Senate.

