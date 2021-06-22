Kwara govt expels Saraki’s Football Club from Ilorin stadium

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Kwara to give malaria care, Kwara pensioners urge governor, Kwara governor urges unity, Kwara launches interest-free loans, Easter: Kwara governor urges, Court restrains Kwara govt, Hold Kwara governor responsible, AbdulrazaqInsecurity, Kwara ready to partner, APC stakeholders back Kwara gov ,Kwara supports 2300 victims, Kwara, revenue, government, relaxes curfew, Kwara inaugurates panel, AbdulRazaq meets traditional rulers, Offa N150m accident ward, flood victims,COVID-19, ile arugbo, Kwara state, Kwara, FG, Clean Kwara Campaign, Kwara communities beg government, Kwara presents appointment letters, 2014-2019 UBEC funds, Kwara govt enrols indigents, COVID-19,owo isowo, loan, kwarans, kwara, health workers, Kwara, N21bn backlog of LG gratuities, examination malpractice in Kwara, examination, Kwara, principals, traditional rulers , better welfare, Kwara government, , Late Kwara governors dad, Kwara, facemask, Kwara cancels eid prayers, COVID-19 fund, tourism sector, Kwara 1,600 civil servants
Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Kwara State Governor

Kwara State government, on Monday, evicted the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Football Club, from the state stadium complex, Ilorin.

The Tribune Online gathered that the eviction was contained in a notice sent to the club by the state’s Sports Council, dated June 10, 2021.

It should be noted that the football club is owned, managed and financed by the two-term governor of the state and former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The notice, titled, “Request To Vacate Facility”, signed by the council’s Secretary, A.J Adebisi, the council said that it planned to make use of the facilities occupied by the club to accommodate the Sports Commission chairman.

The notice reads in parts: “The management of Kwara State Sports Council wishes to inform you/your club that the bill for the establishment of Kwara State Sports Commission has been passed into law and presently awaiting assent by the Executive Governor, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“The Council has been requested to make available comfortable office accommodation for the incoming board chairman and members to start work as soon as possible.

“In view of the foregoing, the council wish to appeal to you/your club that the council will need to make use of the facility in club’s in possession to accommodate the incoming Commission chairman and members”, it stated.

The Media Officer of ABS, Yinka Owolewa who confirmed the development late last night said the club will come up with an official statement on the matter soon.

“Yes, it is true. But we will come up with an official statement on the matter soon,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kwara govt expels Saraki’s Football Club from Ilorin stadium

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…  Kwara govt  expels Saraki’s Football Club from Ilorin stadium

You might also like
Latest News

We are yet to receive the Certified True Copies of judgment on Ondo poll ― PDP

Latest News

Buhari appoints Ekpungu EFCC secretary, names board members

Latest News

Police arrest three persons for killing six cows, injuring 13 other cows in Eruwa

Latest News

Tanker explosion: TRACE urges motorists to ply route on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More