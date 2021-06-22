Kwara govt expels Saraki’s Football Club from Ilorin stadium

Kwara State government, on Monday, evicted the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Football Club, from the state stadium complex, Ilorin.

The Tribune Online gathered that the eviction was contained in a notice sent to the club by the state’s Sports Council, dated June 10, 2021.

It should be noted that the football club is owned, managed and financed by the two-term governor of the state and former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The notice, titled, “Request To Vacate Facility”, signed by the council’s Secretary, A.J Adebisi, the council said that it planned to make use of the facilities occupied by the club to accommodate the Sports Commission chairman.

The notice reads in parts: “The management of Kwara State Sports Council wishes to inform you/your club that the bill for the establishment of Kwara State Sports Commission has been passed into law and presently awaiting assent by the Executive Governor, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“The Council has been requested to make available comfortable office accommodation for the incoming board chairman and members to start work as soon as possible.

“In view of the foregoing, the council wish to appeal to you/your club that the council will need to make use of the facility in club’s in possession to accommodate the incoming Commission chairman and members”, it stated.

The Media Officer of ABS, Yinka Owolewa who confirmed the development late last night said the club will come up with an official statement on the matter soon.

“Yes, it is true. But we will come up with an official statement on the matter soon,” he said.

