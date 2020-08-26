Buhari appoints CEO of NAN, other agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Chief Executive Officers for nine of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement said the approval letter was conveyed to him by Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President, on Tuesday.

The statement was signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja by Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant To The President (Media) Office of the Minister of Information and Culture

The minister said in the approval, Mr Buki Ponle was appointed Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria while Mr Nura Sani Kangiwa was named the Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.

Mr Francis Ndubuisi Nwosu was appointed the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council; Mr Ebeten William Ivara, Director General, National Gallery of Arts; Mr Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar/CEO of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, General Manager/CEO, National Theatre.

Others are Mr Ado Mohammed Yahuza, Executive Secretary/CEO, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Prof. Aba Isa Tijjani, Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Mrs Oluwabunmi Amao, Director General, Centre For Black And African Arts And Civilization.

He said the appointments take effort from Sept. 1, 2020.

Ponle, 65, from Iresi in Osun state is a pioneer member of staff of NAN.

He joined the Agency on Sept. 1, 1978, as a reporter and rose to the position of Managing Editor/Director before his retirement in 2013.

He has a Diploma, Bachelor and Masters Degrees in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos.

Until his appointment as the new managing director of NAN, Ponle was the CEO/Editor-in-Chief of the Nigerian Expression, an online publication and More Media Consult Ltd.

Nwosu, the new Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council equally joined NAN in 1982 as a staff writer and retired as Deputy Director, Planning Research and Statistics in the agency in 2015.

Born in 1955 in Abia, he has a Bachelor Degree in History/Political Science from University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University and Masters Degree in Communications (Health and Environment) from University of Yaounde, Cameroon.

NAN

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I Hereby Express Regret, Withdraw My Statement: Fani-Kayode Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologised to the Daily Trust journalist for using derogatory words on him during an interview session. A video went viral on Tuesday where Fani-Kayode poured vituperation on the journalist for asking him a question over his various tours of the South-South region…

Fani-Kayode’s Attack On Daily Trust Reporter: Our Stand

The management of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust and other titles, condemn the reprehensible actions of Femi Fani-Kayode, who in a video clip now gone viral, verbally assaulted – repeatedly – our reporter, Eyo Charles in the course of doing his job. The encounter occurred in Calabar, Cross River State, in the morning of Thursday 20, August 2020 at a hotel, during a roundtable with invited journalists…

Insecurity: Foreigners Paying For Illegal Gold With Arms In Zamfara ― Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has revealed that some foreigners come into the state to obtain illegally mined gold by paying for it with arms. According to him, this development is fueling insecurity in the state.

The governor, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari in his official…

POWER PROJECT: FG To Deliver 300MW To Every State, Secures $6.1bn Funding

THE Federal Government (FG), on Tuesday, said it planned to deliver a minimum of 300MW to every state in Nigeria through a partnership with Data Analytics and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman while highlighting his achievements in the last one year.

He said, “We have averaged high energy generation and transmission peaks…

Why I Resigned From NIPSS — Mailafia

The FORMER deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has stated that he tendered his resignation as the Chief Operating Officer of the newly-established Centre for Financial Economics at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Plateau State out of moral conscience over the killings in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the North…