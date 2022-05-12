Brittania-U using maritime workers as slave labour, Union raises alarm

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has frowned at Brittania-U’s refusal to allow stevedoring contractors to operate at the finger jetty New Port in Warri, Delta State.

The union, in a statement addressed to the Port Manager, Delta Ports,Warri, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), dated April 19, 2022, a copy made available to Nigerian Tribune, called on the terminal operator not to undermine the services of stevedoring contractors in furtherance to engaging legitimate dockworkers to perform their duties.

According to the statement, Warri port is a conventional port and should set a precedent for private jetties to follow by allowing extant laws to operate irrespective of whoever comes as a terminal operator.

The document alleged further that Brittania-U discarded the stevedoring contractor to enable them to use dockworkers as slave labour, adding that the work she used members to perform has not been paid for in the past two months.

The union alleged that payments were done at their own time and almost at crisis situations with dockworkers and not as at when due.

The statement reads, “I am directed to bring to your notice the recalcitrant behaviour of the above mentioned Terminal Operator ‘Messrs Brittania-U’ to allow stevedoring contractors to operate at the Finger Jetty, New Port.

“It is no doubt that the finger jetty is right inside Wari Port, concessioned to Brittania-U as a terminal operator and that is not to undermine the use of stevedore who in turn engage our legitimate dockworkers to perform their duties.

“We therefore appeal to you to use your good office to prevail on Messrs. Brittania-U to allow the stevedoring contractor appointed to the finger jetty to resume their job and engage our dockworkers.

