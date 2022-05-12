Oyo North senatorial election: Group commends Senator Folarin

A group, the Oke Ogun Progressives Frontliners has commended a governorship aspirant under the umbrella of All Progressives Congress, Senator Teslim Folarin for throwing his weight behind Senator Buhari Abdulfatai over his third term ambition in Oyo North Senatorial District.

The group in a communique issued at the end of its monthly meeting held at Iseyin City Hall today stated that the pronouncement of Senator Folarin in an interactive session with journalists recently was a pointer that the governorship aspirant had carried out unbiased research in which he had confirmed that among all other personalities that had obtained nomination forms for Oyo North Senatorial District Seat, Senator Abdulfatai is the best who can genuinely represent the constituents.

The communique signed by the chairman and the secretary of the group, Chief Akeem Gbadegesin and Popoola Ademola stated that “Senator Abdulfatai had done a lot for people of Oyo North and we are all ready to reciprocate his gestures by giving him and his party our votes in the next year’s general elections.”

It stressed, “if Oyo North cannot produce Governor now, Senator Abdulfatai should be returned for the betterment and uplift of the district”.

The group stated that “at this critical time, we don’t need any other person that will perform lesser than what Senator Abdulfatai is doing and so Senator Teslim and other leaders of the party in Oyo State are urged to work it out and ensure that Senator Abdulfatai got the mandate comes 2023.”

It also stated that contrary to the insinuation going around that the running mate to the governorship aspirant will be picked from Oke Ogun 2, APC should as a matter of importance reconsider Oke Ogun zone 1 because the same position had been occupied by Oke Ogun zone 2 for more than 11 years now.