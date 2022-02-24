Bride-to-be, five others kidnapped in Kaduna

Metro
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Gunmen have invaded Rigachikun community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped a bride-to-be and five other residents in the hours of Wednesday morning.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the community at Kasan Dam and attacked three houses and picked the victims.

A victim whose grandchildren were abducted said the bride-to-be, Khadija was sleeping by her side when the bandits broke into their room and abducted her with her grandchildren.

“We were sleeping when they came into the room and asked Khadija and one Shabilu to come with them. They also took away a phone and a piece of bread from the table.

Also speaking a community leader, Idris Abdulrasheed, said the incident was the first in the community and that they had already informed the police about it.

He said the bandits have not communicated to the families of the victims since the incident.

As at the time of filing the report, the police and the state government are yet to react over the development.

Comments

