Court slates Feb 28 to hear Abba Kyari’s bail application

Latest News
By Sunday Ejike - Abuja
Court slates Feb 24, Court turns down DCP

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed February 28, to hear the bail application filed by the detained former Commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Force Intelligence Bureau, Nigerian Police Force, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari.

Justice Ekwo fixed the date on Thursday, after counsel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mike Kassa informed the court that the bail application was not served on him by the applicant.

He added though, the applicant counsel served him with a motion on notice, he was yet to be served with the bail application.

However, Kyari’s counsel, Cynthia Ikenna insisted that there is proof of service to that effect and prayed the court to confirm the proof of service in the court file.

After going through the court file, Justice Ekwo directed the applicant’s counsel to serve Kassa in open court.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned to February 28, to hear Abba Kyari’s bail application.

Details later …

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

You might also like
Latest News

Fear of ICC preventing military from wiping out bandits ― El-Rufai

Latest News

Go get your PVCs to participate in electing good leaders, North-East Baptist members…

Latest News

Give relevant training to students, experts task tertiary institutions

Latest News

UK Minister for Africa calls for more investment partnerships in Nigeria

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More