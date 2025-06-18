BRICS partnership crucial for global health security — Minister

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, has emphasised the importance of BRICS partnership in achieving global health security.

Speaking at the 15th BRICS Health Ministers’ Meeting in Brasilia, Brazil, Salako highlighted the need for collaboration and knowledge-sharing among BRICS countries to address pressing health challenges.

He said, “The world is currently faced with several interconnected health challenges, including rising incidences of non-communicable diseases, the constant threat of pandemics, climate change, antimicrobial resistance, and health system disparities.

“These challenges call for stronger South-South cooperation and more global solidarity to share best practices and resources to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and create a more equitable world.”

“Nigeria’s Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative aims to operationalize the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President, focusing on effective governance, efficient and equitable health systems, unlocking healthcare value chains, and health security. Salako stressed that these priorities align with BRICS priorities.

Salako noted that Nigeria has made significant progress in healthcare, including introducing the HPV vaccine into its routine immunization schedule, which has vaccinated over 14 million girls.

“The country has also mobilized an additional $200m to sustain its AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Programme.”

He called for continued partnership and knowledge-sharing across the BRICS health community to collectively advance sustainable healthcare financing and ensure equitable access to quality healthcare for all.

The Minister, therefore, noted that collective efforts to address global health challenges would not only complement individual countries’ efforts but also act as an impetus to ensure that SDG Goal 3 is collectively achieved without leaving anyone behind.

“Humanity is one,” he said, calling for collaboration and cooperation to work towards the betterment of all.