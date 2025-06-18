Bauchi varsity pledges support for violence prevention initiatives

Bauchi State-owned Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU) has pledged to support initiatives aimed at preventing violence within the university community and Bauchi State in general.

The pledge was made by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Fatimah Tahir, during a two-day workshop on “Re-understanding Violence Prevention through A Health Lense” organised by Forward Action for Conservation of Indigenous Species (FACIS) in collaboration with SAZU and other partners.

The Vice-Chancellor, represented by Dr Musa Adamu Wunti, commended FACIS for organising the workshop and bringing it to SAZU.

She expressed the university’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote peace and stability in the community, stating that such efforts are essential for the development and progress of the state.

The workshop, which was designed to empower students with knowledge and skills on violence prevention, marks a significant step towards promoting peace and stability in the community.

The Vice-Chancellor called on students to pay close attention during the workshop and assured them that they would have a sense of belonging in the crusade against violence.

Prof. Fatimah Tahir thanked FACIS for the efforts and expressed optimism that the workshop would empower students to become part of the crusade against violence, assuring that SAZU is committed to collaborating with FACIS to prevent violence and promote peace in the community.

The Senior Technical Advisor of FACIS, Dr Salisu Ibrahim Waziri, explained that the organisation is viewing violence prevention from a health perspective.

He said this approach is a product of research and development, and SAZU was chosen for the workshop due to the presence of active student clubs, including the Students Environmental Conservation Club and the Peace Volunteer Club.

The workshop is a significant step towards promoting peace and preventing violence in Bauchi State. SAZU’s commitment to supporting such initiatives is a welcome development, and it is expected that the university’s efforts will contribute to creating a more peaceful and stable society.

By working together, SAZU and FACIS can make a positive impact in the community and promote a culture of peace and non-violence. The university’s pledge to support violence prevention initiatives is a significant step towards achieving this goal.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE