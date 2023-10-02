Former Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke pleads not guilty before Westminster Magistrates Court, London, on Monday.

The ex-minister was charged with receiving bribes in cash, luxury goods, flights on private jets and using high-end properties in Britain in return for awarding oil contracts.

According to Reuters, she spoke only to give her name, date of birth and address while her Lawyer, Mark Bowen, told the court she would plead not guilty.

According to prosecutor, Andy Young, the charges against her include allegedly accepting “a range of advantages in cash and in-kind from people who wanted to receive or continue to receive the award of oil contracts which he said were worth billions of dollars in total.”

Alison-Madueke, 63, was a key figure in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

She served as petroleum minister from 2010 to 2015 and also acted as president of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE