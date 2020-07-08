BREAKING: WAEC can’t dictate to us, graduating students should stop going to schools, says minister

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has said that schools will not reopen any time soon until it is safe to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He has therefore said that final year students preparing for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) will not be allowed to return to school contrary to what had earlier been believed.
Addressing State House correspondents after the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Abuja on Wednesday, Adamu stated that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) cannot determine the resumption date of schools for Nigeria.
He said he would prefer that Nigerian students lose an academic year than to expose them to dangers.
More to come.
