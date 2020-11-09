BREAKING: Trump fires Defence Secretary, names counterterrorism boss as replacement

President Donald Trump of the United States on Monday evening said he had decided to sack his Defence Secretary, Mark Esper, who has been in the position since July 2019.

Reports said the president is likely to also fire some other top officials of his administration either later today or tomorrow.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Trump announced that Christopher Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center will be Acting Secretary of Defence with immediate effect.

According to Trump: “I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense effective immediately.

“Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.”