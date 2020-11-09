WAEC shifts GCE examination for private candidates to November 30

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has shifted the commencement of its forthcoming 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates (series 2) from Saturday, November 18, to Monday, November 30.

Acting Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Nigeria, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

He said the shifting in the timetable for the exam was necessitated by circumstances beyond WAEC control which he did not state.