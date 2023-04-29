President Muhammadu Buhari has approved postponement of the 2023 Population and Housing Census earlier scheduled to hold from 3rd to 7th May to a later date to be decided by the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a statement on Saturday, signed by Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, the president’s approval came after a meeting on Friday with the Federal Executive Council (NEC) and the Chairman of National Population Commission (NPC) alongside his team held at the presidential villa Abuja.

The statement noted that the meeting reiterated that 17 years since the last census was conducted, there is a need for up-to-date data to be collected to drive the developmental goal and standard of living of Nigerian people.

“The President noted that with the completion of the Enumeration Area Demarcation of the country, conduct of first and second pretests, the recruitment and training of adhoc workers, procurement of Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) and ICT infrastructures, appreciable progress has been made in the implementation of the 2023 Population and Housing Census,” the statement said.

Buhari, while commending that the methodology, especially deployment of technology, put in place by the NPC to conduct reliable and accurate census, directed the Commission to continue with preparations “for the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census in order to sustain the gains already recorded and provide the basis for the incoming administration to consolidate these achievements.”

