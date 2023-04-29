Senators-Elect from the North-Central geopolitical zone met in Abuja on Friday and endorsed Senator Sani Musa as the Deputy Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

The Senator-Elect for Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Aliyu Wadada, who convened the meeting said they would not settle for any position other than the Deputy Senate President.

Wadada also said the caucus was in synergy with their colleagues in the House of Representatives on the issue.

The caucus urged the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress and the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to respect the aspiration and wishes of the North Central in that regard.

Wadada said, “We convene this meeting to welcome Mr. President-Elect from his foreign trip.

“We also appreciate his disposition to ensure that fairness and equity take place in the distribution of leadership positions to all the geopolitical zones.

“We are aware that there are agitations from various geopolitical zones on the positions of Senate President, deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

“We are aware of these agitations. The South West and the North East having produced the president and the vice president, respectively, the North Central as a result is of the stand and position that the least position we will go for is that of the Deputy Senate President.

“This is not just coming today. The North Central Caucus has been consistent from the commencement of the politics that will lead to the emergency of the leadership of the National Assembly.

“We are for the deputy Senate President position. We shall work in harmony and mutually with other geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

“Asked whether the North Central Caucus of the House of Representatives members-elect on the same page on the matter, Wadada said “there has been synergy from home”

He said, “There is already synergy from home because we all belong to the North Central. However, it does not stop the House of Representatives Caucus to demand for what they wanted.

“At the end of the day, we will get to an equilibrium. For now we are for the deputy Senate President and we are endorsing Senator Sani Musa, who is the Chairman of our Caucus”