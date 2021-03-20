BREAKING: Suspected herdsmen attack Benue governor’s convoy

By Johnson Babajide - Makurdi
Ortom

Suspected herdsmen on Saturday reportedly attacked the convoy of Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom.

The incident, according to a state government official, happened at Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road on Saturday afternoon.

It was also gathered that the governor was on his way to Makurdi, the state capital when the suspected herdsmen opened fire on his convoy but were repelled by his security men.

Details later…

