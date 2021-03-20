Death of escort outrider: Kogi Gov consoles family, promises donation of houses, offers scholarships to children

Touched by the death of police aide, Inspector Salihu Aminu, an escort outrider who died on Monday, March 15 in road accident while on duty, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, on Saturday met with the family of the late outrider.

The governor, in an emotion-laden voice, described the death of Aminu as a personal huge loss not just to his family, friends, but also to the nation.

“Inspector Aminu’s death came when the nation needs him most, he was a gentleman, diligent and highly professional. He brought finesse and dexterity to policing. This is a personal huge loss to me and the country at large,” the governor said.

Governor Bello, while condoling with the deceased two wives, five children and mother in Abuja, made cash donations to the family, a promise of two houses to be delivered to the family in Kubwa area where they reside and scholarships to the children left behind by late Inspector.

In her response, the senior wife of the deceased, Martha Ode Aminu, thanked the governor for identifying and standing by them at their grieving moments.

Mrs Aminu disclosed that their late husband had always described the governor as his source of light, noting that the governor has proven that to them at their trying moment.

“Thank you, your Excellency. Our late husband has told us several times that you are the source of his light. That you have been his hope and that we should continue to pray for you. Your Excellency, you have demonstrated what my late husband has told us about you this morning.

“Thank you for lightening up our grieving moods. I pray that whatever you are looking for in this life, God will grant you. No obstacle can stand your way to deprive you of your heart desires. We are very grateful to you and God Almighty will reward you,” she said.

Late Inspector Aminu was the nation’s best and most celebrated outrider for many years until his death.

