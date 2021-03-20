Residents scamper to safety as cultists kill one in Osun

There was pandemonium at Ita-Olookan area of Osogbo Osun State on Saturday when a group of cultist shot dead a yet to be identified middle aged man around 10.00 a.m of the day.

Investigations revealed that, the deceased who sat in front of a house where the evil perpetrators carried out their dastardly act, tried to escape the wrath of the cultists, but all to no avail.

The development threw the entire residents of the area apart as they ran for their dear lives for about ten minutes the cultists carried out their operation.

It was, however, gathered that the deceased also belonged to another cult group that has had a running battle with the members that now claimed his life.

Eyewitness account stated that the deceased was one of the leaders of the group that first launched an attack on the group which now took his life.

According to the eyewitness who identified himself as Ademola Adefioye, “those that killed the man in Ita-Olokan, were on a retaliatory mission.”

He explained that all the group members that killed their victim came to the scene of the incident in motorcycles and were armed with guns, axes, cutlasses, broken bottles, and other dangerous weapons.

After the killing, the evil doers were said to have disappeared into the thin air in a twinkle of an eye.

As of the time of filing in this report, the corpse of the deceased had been taken to a morgue of an undisclosed hospital in the town while the perpetrators of the act are yet to be apprehended.

When contacted, the state public relations of the Police Command, Mrs.Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident and promised that the police would fish out the killers.

According to her, the police swung into action immediately they heard of the incident and the state commissioner of police, CP Olawale Olokojo had summoned all D.P.O in the state to discuss more on the security of the state.

