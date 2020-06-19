BREAKING: Striking resident doctors get N4.5bn for April, May salary arrears

The Federal Government has settled hazard and inducement allowances worth about N4.5 billion to 31 teaching hospitals and federal medical centres.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, disclosed this after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

The meeting was over the ongoing strike by resident doctors in the country.

Flanked by his Health counterpart, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, he said the money is for arrears of April and May.

Ngige stated: “Just this morning, before we went to see the president, the Ministry of Finance reported that as of this morning, 3.00 a.m., they have paid the allowances for hazard and inducement to 31 teaching hospitals and Federal Medical Centres and special hospitals of the federal government service and they have expended close to N4.5 billion in the payment because we are paying them the arrears of April and May.

“The payment for June will also be done immediately these ones are sorted out.

“Again, it’s important to report to you that in consonance with what he Health Minister) is saying, we have arranged a meeting for them (striking resident doctors) to speak to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum because you don’t mix apples and oranges.

“The issue of health is on the concurrent list. So, the Federal Government will do its own and the state government will be expected to do their own.

“Some of their grievances border on what they feel the state governments have not done.”

Details later…..