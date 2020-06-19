COVID-19: Lalong decries lack of adherence to guidelines

As the number of those infected with COVID-19 continues to increase in Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong has decried the lack of adherence to guidelines for COVID-19 by most individuals and some organisations in the state following the suspension of the lockdown.

The Lalong in a statement signed by his Commissioner of Information and Communication, Mr Daniel Majang strongly frowned at the flagrant disregard for the compulsory use of face masks by all citizens outside their homes.

“There is also high disregard to social distancing requirement in public places such as markets, shops, hotels, social centres, restaurants, public transport and some places of worship.

ALSO READ: NAWOJ lauds plan to set up sexual assault referral centres in Ekiti

“Some others have chosen to ignore the provision of water, soap and sanitizers in entrances to such public places thereby constituting a greater risk to the citizens. In addition, some people have also organised large gatherings and social gatherings in contravention of the directive of the governor” he said.

According to him, all this has led to an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state which as at Wednesday 17th June 2020 stands at 180 persons.

Governor Lalong, therefore, warned against non-compliance to the directives adding that monitoring teams have been put in places to monitor and enforce compliance.

He stated that anyone found violating the COVID-19 guidelines will be arrested and prosecuted while public places will be shut down and also prosecuted.

Governor Lalong, however, reminded the citizens that COVID-19 is real and still without cure while community spread continues occurring adding that all citizens must take personal responsibility for their health and the health of others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Records 745 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 18,480

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 745 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 18,480… Read Full Story