BBTitans: Messi is better than Ronaldo — Blaqboi joins the GOAT debate

“With all due respect to Ronaldo but Messi is the GOAT”

BBTitansEntertainment
By Israel Arogbonlo
BBTitans Blaqboi
Blaqboi

Big Brother Titans housemate, Blaqboi has picked Argentina forward Lionel Messi over his eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the 26-year-old, Messi is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT)

While stepping onto the stage to talk to fans, he confirmed his love for the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

“With all due respect to Ronaldo but Messi is the GOAT,” he emphatically stated.

Tribune Online understands there has been serious debate about who the best of all-time is between Messi and Ronaldo, with fans all over the world always differing.

Discover Effective Natural Solution That Permanently Eradicate Hepatitis B&C, Fatty liver etc. Newly Improved organic Solution to Cure Every Liver Related Diseases.

You might also like
Top News

Meet BBNaija Housemates in ‘BBTitans’ edition

Entertainment

Big Brother Titans: Ebuka, Lawrence Maleka to host Africa’s largest reality…

Foreign Affairs

Highest-paid celebrity: Taylor Swift shakes off Kardashian clan 

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More