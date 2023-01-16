“With all due respect to Ronaldo but Messi is the GOAT”

BBTitans: Messi is better than Ronaldo — Blaqboi joins the GOAT debate

Big Brother Titans housemate, Blaqboi has picked Argentina forward Lionel Messi over his eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the 26-year-old, Messi is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT)

While stepping onto the stage to talk to fans, he confirmed his love for the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

“With all due respect to Ronaldo but Messi is the GOAT,” he emphatically stated.

Tribune Online understands there has been serious debate about who the best of all-time is between Messi and Ronaldo, with fans all over the world always differing.