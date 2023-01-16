DSS/Emefiele Face-Off: DSS didn’t invade CBN headquarters — Spokesperson

The Department of State Security Services DSS on Monday refuted the news making the rounds that its operatives invaded the office of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele and arrested him.

In a statement made available to news men by its Spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, the Service described the alleged invasion and arrest of the CBN Governor as, “fake news and quite misleading”.

The statement reads, “the attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the false news making the rounds that its operatives invaded the Central Bank of Nigeria and arrested its Governor, today 16/1/23. This is fake news and quite misleading”.

An online media had reported that “the operatives of the State Security Service, SSS, have invaded the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, taking over the office of the embattled governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele.

According to it, “arriving at the CBN headquarters Monday noon, the SSS operatives came in with about 20 vehicles with armed personnel.

“The operatives also barred all staff of the bank from gaining access to Mr Emefiele’s office”

It added that there had been a running battle between the Service and Mr Emefiele over alleged terrorism financing.

According to it, the secret service had earlier sought a court order to arrest Mr Emefiele but had been out of the country for his annual leave

But the FCT High Court had in December barred the DSS from arresting, inviting, or detaining Mr Emefiele.