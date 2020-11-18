Umahi: PDP constitutes Ebonyi State Caretaker Committee

Following the defection of Governor Dave Umahi from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the consequent dissolution of the Ebonyi State Exco of the party, a new caretaker committee has been constituted to take charge of its affairs.

The National Working Committee (NWC) announced the setting up of the committee in Abuja on Wednesday morning.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, informed that the setting up of the state caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party in Ebonyi state is in line with the provisions of the constitution of the PDP.

The committee is headed by Hon. Fred Udeogu as Chairman while Barr. Luke Nkwegu is Secretary. Members of the committee include Dr Gideon Osi (Publicity Secretary),

Hon. James Alaka (Organising Secretary), Mrs Amaka Igboke (Women Leader), Barr Mudi Irenede (Legal Adviser), and Barr. Ibeshi (Youth Leader).

The statement explained that the decision of the NWC in this regard is pursuant to the powers conferred on it by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

“All our leaders, members and teeming supporters in Ebonyi state and the southeast are by this guided accordingly,” it stated.

