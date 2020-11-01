BREAKING: Olapade Agoro dies at 77

Olapade Agoro has died at the age of 77.

Making the announcement on Sunday was his daughter, Adeola Agoro.

She wrote in a Facebook post:

“Olapade Agoro we are calling you but you’re not answering again.

Ha! We said we loved you but you refused to listen.

You have left us like that.

It’s not okay o. It’s just not okay.

But as you have gone to be with your mother Dorcas Oyejola Asabi, I won’t talk yet.

But this is not fair on me.

Baba Deola, you should have looked back a little now….

Ha death you’re wicked!”