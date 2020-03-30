BREAKING: Ogun govt postpones lockdown directive till Friday

The Ogun State Government has postponed the lockdown directive from midnight of Monday 30, March till Friday, April 3.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, disclosed this on Monday, in his address to the people of the state shortly after inspecting 128-bed isolation centres located within the premises of HID Awolowo Model School, Ikenne Remo.

Tribune Online recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari in his nationwide address on Sunday evening directed that Ogun State should be on lockdown for a period of 14 days to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Abiodun said he consulted with the President Buhari on the need to extend the lockdown directive in the overall interest of the people of the state.

While noting that the Presidency graciously agreed to the request, and therefore urged the people of the state to remain calm and stock up food items ahead of time.

He added that the state had procured 20 ventilators for use at the isolation centres.

Details later…

