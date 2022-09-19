The reward for investing in yourself

Investing in yourself will bring great results that will change the trajectory of your life with regard to career, family, finances, and many others. There is no end to investing in yourself. Learning never ends.

One impact investment would have in your life is that it would set your life apart for opportunities that matter. It would build influence for you, with regard to what part of your life is that you are investing in. and most of the time, its effects or returns are not limited to one aspect of your life. They tend to touch on other aspects too.

What are the likely rewards for investing in yourself?

1. Increase in wellbeing

When you invest in your overall health, there’ll be an increase in your well-being. Do you remember this old time saying that health is wealth? To be productive and excellently show up for aspects pertaining to your life, your physical health and mental health need to be paid close attention to. Integrate balanced diet into your lifestyle; get enough sleep; when you are burned out, take a break; drink plenty of water; have more fruits; do exercises more often; guard your heart against information that is unhealthy because information whether good or bad does not leave you the same; feed your body and mind with healthy things that will keep you healthy and sane. In all you do, look after your overall health.

2. Have fun

The definition of fun is not strictly by one person’s opinion of it. It is relative. What is considered to be fun to ABC might be completely different from what XYZ sees as fun. Having fun helps to relieve you from anxiety and most importantly, stress. This is not in any way implying that there is a definition of when investing or growth ends. What this aims at explaining is the effect of having fun and loosening up has on you. Because the process of investing in yourself sometimes brings you out of your comfort zone and stretches you; in other words, could be demanding.

3. Increase in social capital

One of the rewards you get for investing in yourself is an increase in your connections with people. You get to build and expand your network; your community. Giving yourself much more to self-development sets you up for the opportunity to meet more people. And who knows, it could birth beautiful and fruitful relationships and enable you to build companionship; who knows.

4. Increase in sales

If you are a business owner, your business may not thrive if you are not giving yourself to the things that would make you better. Your business would take after the patterns you, the owner has set for yourself. If you take the path of mediocrity, your business will take that format too. Value displaces mediocrity. When you invest in value as a business owner, there would be an impressive yield in your business if you are applying the knowledge added the right way. There would be an increase in sales; the gift of clients that trust you. Also, there would also be an increase in profit of your business.

5. Increase in finances

You are likely to scale in your finances when you build capacity. Investing in yourself enlarges your capacity to take on more productive activities that would earn you money, and not just that, there would be an increase in your net worth. And more than ever before, you live life as a financially confident person.

6. You become a force in the career path that you have chosen





7. Impact lives

When you give to investing in yourself, it does not only give you a chance to improve yourself, but you also attract opportunities to affect others; directly and indirectly. All that you do for yourself should not end with you. The proof of investment is not in hoarding knowledge, but in teaching people and pouring out the wealth of knowledge you possess into them.

Raise people that will understand blueprints that have worked for you, raise them to become a better version of themselves, and raise them to stand for excellence across social systems that they find themselves.

8. Heightened level of discernment and thoughtfulness

All that you have given yourself to and are currently giving yourself to are not out to leave you the way they met you. There’d be a change in how you perceive things. Knowledge would inform a strong sense of discernment and shape the value systems that would be your anchor. You become more inclined to thoughtfulness.

In conclusion, it takes discipline for you to consistently invest in yourself. If discipline is not in the equation, you are leaving things to chance

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE