The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) filling station located at Maternity Bus Stop, Yaya Abatan Street, College Road, is currently on fire.

Many people on twitter have sent photos and videos of burning station which some said has spread to an auto dealer’s mart and some saying two houses in the area are already engulfed.

As of the time of this report at 1.45 p.m., firefighters are just arriving the scene to put out the fire.

Details later…