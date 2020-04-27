Kidnappers demand N30 million ransom for abducted Ekiti commissioner

Abductors of the Commissioner for Agriculture in Ekiti State, Mr Folorunso Olabode, have contacted the family and requested for N30 million ransom to secure his freedom.

Olabode was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Sunday evening along Isan-Iludun road at Ilejemeje local government area.

In the process, a councillor in his car was also shot dead, while the commissioner was kidnapped alongside another occupant, a woman in the car.

The commissioner hails from Iye – Ekiti, in Ilejemeje council area of the state and was said to have been travelling from Ado-Ekiti to his hometown when his vehicle was ambushed at a bad spot along the road.

A family source, who craved anonymity, told journalists in Ado- Ekiti on Monday that the kidnappers had called to demand N30 million before the commissioner can be released.

The source said, “The entire Iye-Ekiti is troubled now, we are worried and we have started negotiation with the abductors. We pray they release him safe and sound.

“We don’t want to lose such an illustrious son and we are begging the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi and all the security agencies of government to do all within their powers to rescue him alive.”

Also commenting on the security measures being taken to secure Olabode’s release, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr Sunday Abutu, said the police and other security networks are combing the forest being used for hostage by these bandits.

Abutu added that there was no iota of truth in the information that Iludun-Isan highway has been closed for security reason.

He said the police were not aware of any negotiation on the demand made by the abductors, assuring that every security measures would be put in place to secure Olabode’s release.

“We are not aware that the bandits are requesting for any ransom, we have not been told. The police have begun serious security checks in that axis and that might be responsible for why the people said the road had been closed.

“We only took strict security measures,” Abutu said.

