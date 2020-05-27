BREAKING: Nigeria records 389 new COVID-19 cases, total now 8,733

Nigeria’s coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, on Wednesday, increased to 8,733 as 389 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night. it also said that 256 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.
“On the 27th of May 2020, 389 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. One new state (Kogi) has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 8733 cases have been confirmed, 2501 cases have been discharged and 254 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 389 new cases are reported from 22 states; Lagos-256, Katsina-23, Edo-22, Rivers-14, Kano-13, Adamawa-11, Akwa Ibom-11, Kaduna-7, Kwara-6, Nasarawa-6, Gombe-2, Plateau-2, Abia-2, Delta-2, Benue-2, Niger-2, Kogi-2, Oyo-2, Imo-1, Borno-1, Ogun-1, Anambra-1,” it said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|4,012
|3,220
|745
|47
|Kano
|936
|760
|135
|41
|FCT
|519
|348
|157
|14
|Katsina
|358
|293
|51
|14
|Borno
|257
|87
|145
|25
|Oyo
|252
|170
|76
|6
|Ogun
|242
|124
|109
|9
|Jigawa
|241
|159
|78
|4
|Edo
|240
|172
|58
|10
|Bauchi
|233
|23
|203
|7
|Kaduna
|215
|75
|134
|6
|Rivers
|171
|117
|43
|11
|Gombe
|152
|31
|118
|3
|Sokoto
|116
|8
|94
|14
|Plateau
|97
|52
|43
|2
|Kwara
|85
|50
|34
|1
|Zamfara
|76
|5
|66
|5
|Nasarawa
|62
|42
|18
|2
|Delta
|51
|30
|14
|7
|Yobe
|47
|32
|8
|7
|Osun
|44
|5
|35
|4
|Adamawa
|38
|15
|20
|3
|Ebonyi
|36
|30
|6
|0
|Akwa Ibom
|35
|19
|14
|2
|Imo
|34
|27
|7
|0
|Kebbi
|32
|11
|17
|4
|Niger
|30
|20
|9
|1
|Ondo
|24
|3
|19
|2
|Ekiti
|20
|4
|14
|2
|Taraba
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Enugu
|18
|10
|8
|0
|Bayelsa
|12
|6
|6
|0
|Anambra
|11
|7
|3
|1
|Abia
|10
|7
|3
|0
|Benue
|7
|6
|1
|0
