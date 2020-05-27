BREAKING: Nigeria records 389 new COVID-19 cases, total now 8,733

Nigeria’s coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, on Wednesday, increased to 8,733 as 389 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Wednesday night. it also said that 256 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos.

“On the 27th of May 2020, 389 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. One new state (Kogi) has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 8733 cases have been confirmed, 2501 cases have been discharged and 254 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 389 new cases are reported from 22 states; Lagos-256, Katsina-23, Edo-22, Rivers-14, Kano-13, Adamawa-11, Akwa Ibom-11, Kaduna-7, Kwara-6, Nasarawa-6, Gombe-2, Plateau-2, Abia-2, Delta-2, Benue-2, Niger-2, Kogi-2, Oyo-2, Imo-1, Borno-1, Ogun-1, Anambra-1,” it said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 4,012 3,220 745 47 Kano 936 760 135 41 FCT 519 348 157 14 Katsina 358 293 51 14 Borno 257 87 145 25 Oyo 252 170 76 6 Ogun 242 124 109 9 Jigawa 241 159 78 4 Edo 240 172 58 10 Bauchi 233 23 203 7 Kaduna 215 75 134 6 Rivers 171 117 43 11 Gombe 152 31 118 3 Sokoto 116 8 94 14 Plateau 97 52 43 2 Kwara 85 50 34 1 Zamfara 76 5 66 5 Nasarawa 62 42 18 2 Delta 51 30 14 7 Yobe 47 32 8 7 Osun 44 5 35 4 Adamawa 38 15 20 3 Ebonyi 36 30 6 0 Akwa Ibom 35 19 14 2 Imo 34 27 7 0 Kebbi 32 11 17 4 Niger 30 20 9 1 Ondo 24 3 19 2 Ekiti 20 4 14 2 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Enugu 18 10 8 0 Bayelsa 12 6 6 0 Anambra 11 7 3 1 Abia 10 7 3 0 Benue 7 6 1 0

