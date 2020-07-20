BREAKING: NDDC MD, Pondei faints before Reps committee

The Acting Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei on Monday fainted before the House of Representatives Committee.
The development led to drama at the venue of the committee as people tried to revive him.
Professor Pondei was being questioned over N536m paid to a group associate in the Niger Delta region.
He was quickly taken out of the hearing to the hospital.
