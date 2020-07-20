Bauchi Assembly passes procurement Bureau bill to law

Bauchi State House of Assembly House has passed into law the bill to establish Bauchi State Public Procurement Bureau 2020.

The House during its sitting last Thursday subjected the draft Bill into Third reading at the Report of the House Committee on Budget and Appropriation on the Bill was laid by the Chairman of the Committee, Abdulkadir Umar Dewu representing Kirfi Constituency.

After the presentation of the findings and recommendations of the Committee, the House subsequently adopted them.

Thereafter, the Majority Leader, Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu representing Azare/Madangala requested that the Bill should undergo 3rd reading after which the Clerk of the House, Umar Yusuf Gital conducted the 3rd reading.

The House then adjourned to Tuesday 21st July 2020 as moved and seconded by Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu, Majority, Leader/Azare/Madangala Constituency and Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo (Minority Leader/Chiroma Constituency as presided over by the Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman.