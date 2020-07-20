Bauchi Assembly passes procurement Bureau bill to law

Latest News
By  Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Bauchi, procurement bereau, bill

Bauchi State House of Assembly House has passed into law the bill to establish Bauchi State Public Procurement Bureau 2020.

The House during its sitting last Thursday subjected the draft Bill into Third reading at the Report of the House Committee on Budget and Appropriation on the Bill was laid by the Chairman of the Committee, Abdulkadir Umar Dewu representing  Kirfi Constituency.

After the presentation of the findings and recommendations of the Committee, the House subsequently adopted them.

ALSO READ: NDDC: Protesters storm NASS, as committee set to grill Akpabio, Ag MD, others

Thereafter, the Majority Leader, Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu representing Azare/Madangala requested that the Bill should undergo 3rd reading after which the Clerk of the House, Umar Yusuf Gital conducted the 3rd reading.

The House then adjourned to Tuesday 21st July 2020 as moved and seconded by Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu, Majority, Leader/Azare/Madangala Constituency and Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo (Minority Leader/Chiroma Constituency as presided over by the Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Presidency, on Sunday, affirmed that the present administration’s war against corruption is at crossroads, saying that Nigerians must join hands to roll it back on course… Read Full Story
DETAILS of the last six hours of the late first combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile have been released by the Nigerian Air Force. The details were contained in a preliminary investigation report released by NAF’s Director of Public  Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, on Sunday… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 556 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 36,663… Read Full Story
Someone said after COVID-19, the next most-talked-about incident in Nigeria this year would be the death of the 23-year-old Air Force pilot, Tolulope Arotile. I agreed. In her life (and death), the wise must have learnt how old age and wealth count very little in calculating success. Within 23 short years… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!, Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Latest News

Bauchi NGO gets N1.8m for groundnut processing

Latest News

HIV/AIDS: USAID launches $19m to fight scourge among orphans in Bauchi, Adamawa

Latest News

UPDATE: Senate proposes life sentence for kidnapping

Latest News

COVID-19: Bauchi govt debunks rumour on schools reopening

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More