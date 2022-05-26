(BREAKING) Mbam wins APC gúber primaries in Ebonyi
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared former chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC), Chief Elias Mbam, as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries.
Mbam polled 741 votes to defeat his closest rival Francis Nwifuru who polled 7 votes.
Julius Ali Ucha scored 4 votes, Edward Nkweagu scored 2 votes, Opoke Rosemary scored 1 vote while 22 votes were declared invalid.
