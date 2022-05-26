2023: Drama as Adebutu, Sowunmi emerge Ogun PDP governorship candidates in parallel primaries

A former House of Representatives member, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.

This is coming hours after a former presidential campaign spokesperson of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, also emerged as the party’s candidate at a parallel primary held at the NUJ Secretariat in Abeokuta.

The election that produced Sowunmi was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and members of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) with security presence.

While declaring the result of the exercise, the chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mr Abayomi Daniel, said a total of 778 delegates were accredited while 702 voted were cast.

He informed that three votes were voided in the exercise.

The primary that produced Adebutu was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library complex.





Adebutu contested against Jimi Lawal and Abimbola Abodunrin, at an exercise conducted under the supervision of Prof. Akase Sorkaa and other four members.

Announcing the result of the election at 10:50p.m on Wednesday, Sorkaa declared that Adebutu polled 714 votes to defeat Sowunmi, Lawal and Abodunrin who all polled no vote.

In his acceptance speech, Adebutu expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the exercise, saying he was happy with his election as the candidate of the party.

He added that other aspirants should team up with him in order to wrestle power from the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We will continue to encourage the other aspirants that this journey is for the sake of mankind, and the impoverished people of Ogun State. It is not for a particular person and it’s the sacrifice that we need to all make.

“I believe that the other aspirants mean well, and will surely act in the good interest of Ogun State by coming into the fold so that we can do the job together,” he added.