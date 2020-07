BREAKING: Magu freed from detention

Suspended EFCC chairman Ibrahim Magu has been freed from detention.

His lawyer, Toyin Ojaomo, confirmed to Channels TV that he was released from custody on Thursday.

Recall that Magu has spent over a week in custody following his arrest on July 6. He has since then faced a presidential probe panel.

Details later.

