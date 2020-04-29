The Lagos State government on Wednesday discharged 49 patients including a foreigner from two of its isolation centres after they tested negative for coronavirus twice.

The discharged patients comprised 21 males and 28 females including a man from Greece who were discharged from both the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and the Onikan Isolation Centre.

Eighteen of the patients were discharged from the IDH, Yaba while 31 were discharged from the Onikan isolation centre after testing negative for coronavirus in two consecutive readings.

This has brought the number of discharged patients in Lagos State to 187.

Details later….

