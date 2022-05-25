(BREAKING) Gunmen kidnap two priests, two others in Katsina

Reports say gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday broke into one of the parishes presided over by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah.

The gunmen kidnapped two priests and two others residing in the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, in the Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho, confirmed the development with our correspondent on Wednesday morning.

The Sokoto Diocese Bishop Kukah presides over covers Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.

More details later.