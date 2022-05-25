(BREAKING) Gunmen kidnap two priests, two others in Katsina

Latest News
By Paul Omorogbe
District head kidnapped, kidnapped Deeper Life pastor,abductors fed us with cassava, abduct intending couple in Ekiti, kidnapper abducts 12-year-old girl, Abducted medical doctor regains, local hunters rescue three, Abductors of Offa phone seller, Three women abducted, Kidnappers of Okrika LG, Farmer attacked student kidnapped, Drama as students, Kidnappers contact families, Sister of Oyo deputy majority, Kidnapped, Five kidnapped victims
FILE PHOTO

Reports say gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday broke into one of the parishes presided over by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah.

The gunmen kidnapped two priests and two others residing in the rectory of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Gidan Maikambo, in the Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Director, Social Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr Christopher Omotosho, confirmed the development with our correspondent on Wednesday morning.

The Sokoto Diocese Bishop Kukah presides over covers Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.

More details later.

 

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Governors meet today, court ruling on LGA financial autonomy may top agenda

Latest News

CBN raises interest rate to 13% from 11.5%

Latest News

811 delegates to elect PDP’s presidential candidate

Top News

How EFCC shot, fired tear gas, broke doors to arrest Okorocha

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More