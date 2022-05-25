Dei-Dei killings: FCT minister sues for peace

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has condemned the killings in Dei-Dei market, just as she called for calm and peaceful coexistence among the diverse groups across the territory.

Recall that violence erupted at the Dei-Dei area of the FCT on Wednesday last week, following a clash between commercial motorcycle riders and traders, which resulted to death of five people.

The minister tasked indigenes and residents alike to be law-abiding and more tolerant of one another, stressing that peaceful coexistence was not just moral but everybody’s business.

Aliyu also called on residents to assist the police with useful information that would aid them for the overall peaceful coexistence of their various areas.

“Please, let us save our territory. Let us save our people. Let us save our patrimony. Let us save our rights to live peaceful and coexist. It is better than silver and gold. I am appealing to our residents irrespective of tribe or religion to imbibe dialogue at all times in resolving differences. We cannot allow what is happening in other parts of the country to happen in the seat of government,” Aliyu said.

While disclosing that security agents had been drafted to restore peace in the affected area, Aliyu assured that the administration would do all within its power to maintain peace across the territory





