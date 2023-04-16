Lawrence Bajah, Abuja

The Ojurin of Ijurin-Ekiti in Ekiti state, Joachim Afolabi has called on the staff of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to centre their activities on peace and not hatred.

He said as civil servants, they must not come to work or office wrapped in anger, hatred and malice.

Afolabi stated this when the Director of Press in the office of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Anthony Ogunleye led some staff of the administration on a thank you visit to the Oba, after burying his father at the weekend.

The monarch said occupying a high position in an office should not be seen as an opportune time to stoke embers of hatred.

He said: “Peace is a fundamental thing that will make any administration or setting to succeed, so I am calling on all the staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration to always promote peace.

“A void issues that we bring hatred, don’t just issue somebody a query because the person comes late to work, try to know why the person is behind schedule to office.

“Let you people uphold peace and shun acts capable of bringing hatred in the administration, Peace and unity should take the centre stage”

Fielding questions from journalists in the Oba’s palace, Anthony Ogunleye said his father was a good man, who during his days on earth was a committed christian and a teacher.

According to him, “Our father was a principles good man, the legacy he left behind we will continue to build on it. My father was a honest and an honourable man. He was a man who lived his life with simplicity and dignity”

“He was a committed family member, a committed community member, he loved his village, he loved his people, he loved his wife.

“As his children, there is nothing we can do but to sustain our father’s legacy “